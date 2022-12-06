Tolerance.ca
Skills shortages are plaguing South Africa's economy - policy and social conditions must support their development

By Stephanie Allais, Faculty member, Centre for Researching Education and Labour, University of the Witwatersrand
Many South Africans argue that the country has a skills crisis. An equal number question why it can’t sort this out by “adopting the German or Swiss approach”.

The reason the country isn’t getting the right skills to grow its economy is because of the way it thinks about both the problem – and solutions.

There are two aspects to this.

First, in relation to the notion of “skill”, we to see it as expertise embedded in bodies of knowledge, as well as gained through practical experience. Expertise is used for and developed at work, but acquired through schools,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
