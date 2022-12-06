Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For Indonesia's transgender community, faith can be a source of discrimination – but also tolerance and solace

By Sharyn Graham Davies, Director, Herb Feith Indonesian Engagement Centre, Monash University
Share this article
Shinta Ratri, an Indonesian transgender woman, taught transgender people at the Al-Fatah Islamic boarding school she founded in 2008 that God didn’t care if you were gay or transgender.

Located in Yogyakarta, in southern Java, the school provided a safe space in a country where faith and transgender identities are often seen to be incompatible. Even though Indonesia transitioned to a secular democracy in 1998, all adults have to


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Measles: why the World Health Organization has declared it an 'imminent global threat'
~ Skills shortages are plaguing South Africa's economy - policy and social conditions must support their development
~ Music streaming in South Africa – new survey reveals musicians get a raw deal
~ Jihadists and bandits are cooperating. Why this is bad news for Nigeria
~ What’s really driving ‘climate gentrification’ in Miami? It isn’t fear of sea-level rise
~ How to deal with holiday stress, Danish-style
~ Native Hawaiians believe volcanoes are alive and should be treated like people, with distinct rights and responsibilities
~ Early and mail-in voting: Research shows they don't always bring in new voters
~ Cherokee Nation wants to send a delegate to the House – it's an idea older than Congress itself
~ Biodiversity: Plan to declare 30% of the world protected areas by 2030 must place Indigenous peoples’ rights at its heart
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter