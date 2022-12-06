Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Swear words: we studied speakers of languages from Hindi to Hungarian to find out why obscenities sound the way they do

By Ryan McKay, Professor of Psychology, Royal Holloway University of London
Shiri Lev-Ari, Lecturer in Psychology, Royal Holloway University of London
“Skalk,” I cursed in Kelvak. It’s my favourite language to curse in – there is nothing as satisfying as the harsh consonants and default imperatives of the primary Kelvaki language.

This quote is by the main character in sci-fi novel The Widening Gyre by Michael R. Johnston. Writers like Johnston who invent alien profanity rely on their intuitions about what sounds offensive here on Earth.

We wanted to explore whether there are universal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
