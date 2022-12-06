Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shipping must accelerate its decarbonisation efforts – and now it has the opportunity to do so

By Christiaan De Beukelaer, Visiting Fellow at the Institute of Advanced Study, Durham University
Member states of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the UN agency that regulates international maritime affairs, are meeting on December 5-16 to discuss how to accelerate the industry’s climate mitigation efforts.

An initial strategy – agreed in 2018, when the industry’s emissions were roughly the same as Germany’s – targeted…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
