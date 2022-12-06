Tolerance.ca
Crabs have evolved five separate times – why do the same forms keep appearing in nature?

By Matthew Wills, Professor of Evolutionary Palaeobiology at the Milner Centre for Evolution, University of Bath
Charles Darwin believed evolution created “endless forms most beautiful”. It’s a nice sentiment but it doesn’t explain why evolution keeps making crabs.

Scientists have long wondered whether there are limits to what evolution can do or if Darwin had the right idea. The truth may lie somewhere between the two.

While there doesn't seem to be a ceiling…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
