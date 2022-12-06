Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: International community must not be deceived by dubious claims of disbanding ‘morality police’

By Amnesty International
The Iranian authorities’ vague and conflicting statements on the supposed disbanding of Iran’s so-called “morality police” must not deceive the international community about the continuing violence against women and girls embedded in compulsory veiling laws and fuelled by ongoing impunity for those violently enforcing them, said Amnesty International today. During a press conference on 3 […] The post Iran: International community must not be deceived by dubious claims of disbanding ‘morality police’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
