Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Freedom of expression in Tanzania is on a downward spiral

By Advox
Share this article
In Tanzania, freedom of expression is a constitutional right of every citizen that has however been undermined by the continuous passing and enacting of a series of repressive regulations over the years.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Swear words: we studied speakers of languages from Hindi to Hungarian to find out why they sound the way they do
~ US Supreme Court Case Puts Basic Voting Rights on Trial
~ Ukraine: Russian Attacks on Energy Grid Threaten Civilians
~ This latest increase in RBA interest rates might well be the last, for some time
~ Ukraine: Older people face heightened risks, unable to access housing in displacement following Russian invasion – new report
~ Supreme Court signals sympathy with web designer opposed to same-sex marriage in free speech case
~ Australia and the US are firm friends on defence – now let's turn that into world-beating climate action
~ The daunting task facing new Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim: uniting a divided country
~ 'Any means necessary': the police who adopt the skull symbol of the ultra-violent comic book vigilante the Punisher
~ The ChatGPT chatbot is blowing people away with its writing skills. An expert explains why it's so impressive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter