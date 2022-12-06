Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Supreme Court Case Puts Basic Voting Rights on Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Voting booths on the first day of early voting in Orlando, Florida, October 24, 2022. © 2022 Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images via AP Photo Tomorrow the United States Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a very consequential case over voting rights. The case could determine the nation’s fidelity to basic democratic principles about checks and balances and allocation of power. The issue at the center of the case appears unremarkable at first, the drawing of maps for congressional districts in North Carolina. But fundamental human rights are at stake, and how the court decides…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
