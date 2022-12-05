1 in 10 Australian women report disrespectful or abusive care in childbirth
By Hazel Keedle, Lecturer of Midwifery, Western Sydney University
Bashi Hazard, Lawyer, PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
Hannah Dahlen, Professor of Midwifery, Associate Dean Research and HDR, Midwifery Discipline Leader, Western Sydney University
Women described feeling dehumanised, powerless and violated. Some experienced psychological and emotional abuse, while others were threatened and yelled at.
- Monday, December 5, 2022