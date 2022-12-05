Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

1 in 10 Australian women report disrespectful or abusive care in childbirth

By Hazel Keedle, Lecturer of Midwifery, Western Sydney University
Bashi Hazard, Lawyer, PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
Hannah Dahlen, Professor of Midwifery, Associate Dean Research and HDR, Midwifery Discipline Leader, Western Sydney University
Women described feeling dehumanised, powerless and violated. Some experienced psychological and emotional abuse, while others were threatened and yelled at.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
