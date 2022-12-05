Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ban Taliban from the Olympic Movement

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Jiu Jitsu club members look at a wall with posters at their club ahead of a training session in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Tamana Sarwary (New York) – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) should suspend Taliban-run Afghanistan from participating in international sport until women and girls can once again play sport in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. The IOC should make this decision at its next executive board meeting, which begins in Lausanne, Switzerland on December 6, 2022. One of the many restrictions on women and…


© Human Rights Watch -
