Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Junta Sentences 10 Prisoners to Death

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Student Union Cadres demonstrate outside the Myanmar embassy in Nepal against the Myanmar military court death sentence imposed on December 5, 2022, on seven university students who had protested against the military coup in Myanmar. © 2022 Photo by Abhishek Maharjan/Sipa USA (Sipa via AP Images) (New York) – The Myanmar military junta should immediately commute the death sentences recently handed down against 10 prisoners, Human Rights Watch and the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said today. The junta should impose a moratorium on the death penalty…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
