Human Rights Observatory

US: Back War Crimes Court in Liberia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters of George Weah attend a meeting during their party's presidential campaign rally at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia, Liberia December 23, 2017. © 2017 Reuters (Washington, DC) – The Biden Administration should send an unequivocal, high-level message to Liberian President George Weah during the US-Africa Leaders Summit that a war crimes court in Liberia is important to bring justice for civil wars-era crimes and should not be delayed any further, 10 Liberian and international civil society groups said in a report released today. The summit will…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
