Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Reject President’s Elections Overhaul

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A voter casts a ballot in Mexico City, June 6, 2021. © 2021 Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via AP  (Washington, DC) – Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to modify the constitution to overhaul the country’s electoral system could seriously undermine electoral authorities’ independence, putting free, fair elections at risk, Human Rights Watch said today. Legislators should reject the proposed constitutional changes, which would contravene international human rights standards. The president’s proposal would eliminate many of the safeguards intended to preserve…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
