Fighting for a future: The Belarusian regiment in Ukraine is staking its claim on democracy
By David Roger Marples, Distinguished University Professor of Russian and East European History, University of Alberta
Katsiaryna Lozka, PhD Fellow in Political Science, Ghent University
Belarusians make up one of the most prominent contingents of foreign fighters in Ukraine. Here’s why they’re fighting and what they hope to achieve for Belarus as well as Ukraine.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 5, 2022