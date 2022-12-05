Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supporting feminine leadership can help create a just and kinder future

By Sarah Tranum, Associate Professor, Social Innovation Design, Faculty of Design, OCAD University
Share this article
Feminine leadership encompasses aspects of ourselves that have been pushed aside within conventionally male-dominant spaces. Recentring them can foster leadership that is more inclusive.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US: Back War Crimes Court in Liberia
~ Mexico: Reject President’s Elections Overhaul
~ Fighting for a future: The Belarusian regiment in Ukraine is staking its claim on democracy
~ Georgia runoff elections are exciting, but costly for voters and democracy
~ Clashing laws need to be fixed if we want to live in bushfire-prone areas
~ Rory Cormac's How to Stage a Coup is an entertaining critique, not a how-to manual
~ Can ‘voluntourism’ outgrow the white saviour stereotype and make a positive change post-pandemic?
~ When does mental distress become a mental illness?
~ Pay secrecy clauses are now banned in Australia; here's how that could benefit you
~ Men are slowly losing their Y chromosome, but a new sex gene discovery in spiny rats brings hope for humanity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter