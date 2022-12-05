Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Men are slowly losing their Y chromosome, but a new sex gene discovery in spiny rats brings hope for humanity

By Jenny Graves, Distinguished Professor of Genetics and Vice Chancellor's Fellow, La Trobe University
The human Y chromosome could disappear over time, putting our species in jeopardy. But some rodents have managed just fine without it – and we now know how.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
