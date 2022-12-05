A liver disease drug could be repurposed to protect against COVID – new research
By Teresa Brevini, PhD candidate, Wellcome-MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute, University of Cambridge
Fotios Sampaziotis, UKRI Future Leaders Fellow, Wellcome-MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute, University of Cambridge
Almost three years into the pandemic, we’re still regularly seeing hundreds of thousands of new COVID cases recorded each day worldwide. In a new study, involving a combination of miniature organ models, donor organs, animals and humans, we’ve shown that a drug used to treat liver disease could be repurposed to protect against COVID-19.
Vaccines are one of the most potent weapons in our pandemic response, but not everyone can benefit from them. COVID…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 5, 2022