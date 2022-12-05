Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why married mothers end up doing more housework when they start out-earning their husbands

By Joanna Syrda, Assistant Professor in Business Economics, University of Bath
The idea of a male “breadwinner” in married heterosexual couples might seem old fashioned. But as a social construct, the view that a husband’s primary role is to earn money has proved to be exceptionally durable.

Research shows that in many countries there is still a strong expectation that men will be the main income provider in the family – and that perceptions of masculinity are linked to this being the case.

So what happens when a woman earns more money than her husband?…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
