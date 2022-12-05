Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: why we are critical of some countries' human rights records and not others

By Ross Bennett-Cook, Visiting Lecturer and PhD Candidate, School of Architecture and Cities, University of Westminster
Share this article
As host of the World Cup, Qatar is currently in the spotlight for years of human rights violations, particularly concerning the treatment of migrant workers and laws on homosexuality. Many have questioned how football fans can visit such a nation. Campaigners across…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ian Blackford resigns: five times the SNP's leader in Westminster used parliamentary rules to shake things up
~ Should sports cheats be prosecuted? When violence in the ring or on the field becomes criminal
~ Jeanne Dielman: 'greatest film of all time' is a masterpiece of slow cinema that richly details life's quiet intricacies
~ How celebrity footballers can help reduce prejudice against minorities – podcast
~ A liver disease drug could be repurposed to protect against COVID – new research
~ Mikhail Gorbachev wanted to save communism, but he buried it instead
~ Earthshot Prize: five winners that will help solve major environmental problems
~ Why married mothers end up doing more housework when they start out-earning their husbands
~ Medical jargon is often misunderstood by the general public – new study
~ Lebanon: Indictment of State Security members in torture case an ‘encouraging development’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter