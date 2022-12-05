Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Indictment of State Security members in torture case an ‘encouraging development’

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that Judge Najat Abou Chakra has indicted five State Security members on charges of torture in the case of Syrian refugee Bashar Al-Saud, who died in custody, Aya Majzoub, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “The fact that Lebanon is finally taking a step towards […] The post Lebanon: Indictment of State Security members in torture case an ‘encouraging development’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
