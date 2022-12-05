Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How pastoral farming can help to avoid a biodiversity crisis

By Ian Scoones, Professorial Fellow, Institute of Development Studies
The world is losing its biodiversity. An estimated 41,000 animal species are now threatened with extinction. World leaders will convene at the UN COP15 biodiversity conference in Montreal this month to discuss ways of reversing this decline.

Participants are expected to adopt a global…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
