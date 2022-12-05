Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World Cup 2022: footballers run either like gazelles or grizzlies – here's how our research can help coaches

By Tim Bennett, Senior Lecturer in Sports Bioemechanics, Leeds Beckett University
Brian Hanley, Reader in Sport and Exercise Biomechanics, Leeds Beckett University
Share this article
Every team still competing in the Fifa World Cup is determined to get their hands on football’s ultimate prize. But willpower isn’t everything. Success on the pitch also depends on the players’ abilities to run for long distances, including high-intensity bursts and occasional short sprints.

Our new research shows that footballers can be categorised into two distinct running styles that we’ve dubbed “grizzlies” and “gazelles”. These findings have clear implications for developing unique…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pandoravirus: the melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs – how worried should we be?
~ Balenciaga’s controversial new campaign and the long history of 'shockvertising'
~ How pastoral farming can help to avoid a biodiversity crisis
~ Why you're less likely to get rich these days if your parents aren't already wealthy
~ Weasels, not pandas, should be the poster animal for biodiversity loss
~ The 4 biggest gift-giving mistakes, according to a consumer psychologist
~ How fake foreign news fed political fervor and led to the American Revolution
~ A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
~ Gen. Ulysses S. Grant's pending promotion sheds new light on his overlooked fight for equal rights after the Civil War
~ Orthodox Judaism can still be a difficult world for LGBTQ Jews – but in some groups, the tide is slowly turning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter