Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gen. Ulysses S. Grant's pending promotion sheds new light on his overlooked fight for equal rights after the Civil War

By Anne Marshall, Associate Professor of History, Mississippi State University
Share this article
Known as the military leader who saved America, Ulysses S. Grant left a legacy of fighting for the rights of enslaved people during and after the Civil War.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pandoravirus: the melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs – how worried should we be?
~ Balenciaga’s controversial new campaign and the long history of 'shockvertising'
~ How pastoral farming can help to avoid a biodiversity crisis
~ Why you're less likely to get rich these days if your parents aren't already wealthy
~ World Cup 2022: footballers run either like gazelles or grizzlies – here's how our research can help coaches
~ Weasels, not pandas, should be the poster animal for biodiversity loss
~ The 4 biggest gift-giving mistakes, according to a consumer psychologist
~ How fake foreign news fed political fervor and led to the American Revolution
~ A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
~ Orthodox Judaism can still be a difficult world for LGBTQ Jews – but in some groups, the tide is slowly turning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter