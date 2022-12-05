Tolerance.ca
2021 census shows English decreasing as main language but masks England and Wales' true diversity

By Ellen Bishop, Postdoctoral Innovation Associate (Human Geography), University of Leicester
The latest release of data from the 2021 census has given us new information about the languages people speak across England and Wales. There is growing linguistic diversity: over 90 different languages were reported as the main language of people living in England and Wales.

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
