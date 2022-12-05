Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

More South Africans are smoking - higher taxes and stronger law enforcement are needed

By Sam Filby, Research Officer, Research on the Economics of Excisable Products,, University of Cape Town
Corne van Walbeek, Professor of Economics and Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products, University of Cape Town
Tobacco use imposes a significant health and economic burden on countries. Research estimates that the cost of smoking in South Africa amounted to 0.97% of the country’s GDP in 2016. These costs are likely to have increased as a result of the observed rise in smoking prevalence over the past five years.

In 2021, South Africa conducted its first Global Adult Tobacco Survey. This is a nationally representative household…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
