Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why women sometimes stay with abusers: insights from a Nigerian study

By Steven Kator Iorfa, Post Graduate Student of Social and Personality Psychology, University of Nigeria
James Edem Effiong, Senior Lecturer, The University of Uyo
Peace N. Ibeagha, Professor of Developmental Psychology, University of Nigeria
Domestic violence is a public health problem in most parts of the world. A 2021 United Nations report showed that one in three women aged 15-49 years in sub-Saharan Africa had experienced one form of violence or another by an intimate partner.

The Nigerian government has set up policies and agencies to combat domestic violence. During the COVID-19 pandemic,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
