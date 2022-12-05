Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Use Magnitsky-Style Sanctions to Target Abusers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, flanked by Foreign Minister Penny Wong, in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2022. © Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP (Sydney) – The Australian government should use the occasion of Human Rights Day on December 10, 2022, to announce new targeted sanctions against human rights abusers abroad, Human Rights Watch said today. On December 8, 2021, the Australian parliament passed amendments to enable Magnitsky-style targeted sanctions for serious human rights abuses, violations of international humanitarian law, serious corruption, and activities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
