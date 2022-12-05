Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Labor election review warns about risks in party's 'heartland' seats

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Labor needs to develop plans to address dissatisfaction among voters in some of its heartland seats, especially in outer suburban Melbourne, the party’s federal election review has warned.

It also should frame plans to improve outcomes in Queensland, to deal with its under-performance in Tasmania, and to retain the clutch of seats it won in Western Australia.

The review, titled Election 2022: An opportunity to establish a long-term Labor government, was chaired by former minister Greg Combet and Lenda Oshalem, a former party official in Western Australia. Other members…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
