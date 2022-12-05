Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICC: Ensure Victims’ Equal Access to Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Seventeenth session of the International Criminal Court's Assembly of States Parties in The Hague, Netherlands, December 2018.  © 2018 Syd Boyd/Coalition for the International Criminal Court (The Hague) – Member countries of the International Criminal Court (ICC) should make a commitment at their annual meeting to provide consistent financial, political, and practical support for justice, Human Rights Watch said today. The 21st session of the ICC’s Assembly of States Parties will take place in The Hague from December 5 to 10, 2022. Twenty years after the court’s founding,…


© Human Rights Watch -
