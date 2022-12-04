Tolerance.ca
Kim Mahood's Wandering with Intent redefines the Australian frontier

By Tony Hughes-d'Aeth, Professor, Chair of Australian Literature, The University of Western Australia
Kim Mahood came to prominence with the publication of her first book, Craft for a Dry Lake (2001), which detailed her efforts to reconnect with the land of her upbringing, a cattle station in the Tanami Desert.

Her journey was triggered by the death of her father, who was killed in a helicopter accident while out mustering in 1990. Craft for a Dry Lake is a mesmerising and prismatic account of a journey that folds together the author’s memories and her father’s letters and records. It is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
