Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Loss, decay and bleaching: why sponges may be the ‘canary in the coal mine’ for impacts of marine heatwaves

By James Bell, Professor of Marine Biology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Nick Shears, Associate Professor in Marine Science, University of Auckland
Robert Smith, Lecturer, University of Otago
Share this article
New Zealand may see more sponge bleaching as the northern coastlines are already experiencing almost continuous marine heatwave conditions, expected to extend into the coming summer.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What explained the seismic 2022 federal election? The Australian Election Study has answers
~ Labor retains big lead in Newspoll as Albanese's ratings jump; Victorian election update
~ In Australia and South Africa, construction has started on the biggest radio observatory in Earth's history
~ 'A state of aesthetic pleasure and satisfaction': Pinchgut Opera's Médée demands to be heard
~ Kim Mahood's Wandering with Intent redefines the Australian frontier
~ Heather Rose writes with raw beauty about trauma and 'hardcore spiritual work' – so why does it leave me cold?
~ Homeless numbers have jumped since COVID housing efforts ended – and the problem is spreading beyond the big cities
~ How do you fix general practice? More GPs won't be enough. Here's what to do
~ Half of Australia's biggest companies have net-zero emissions plans, but climate action may come too late
~ Evangelical Christians are crucial voters in Republican primaries. Would they support DeSantis or Trump?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter