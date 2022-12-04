Homeless numbers have jumped since COVID housing efforts ended – and the problem is spreading beyond the big cities
By Hal Pawson, Professor of Housing Research and Policy, and Associate Director, City Futures Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Cameron Parsell, Professor, School of Social Science, The University of Queensland
The main driver of homelessness in Australia is housing costs – post-COVID rents, house prices and interest rates are all much higher. To house everyone, the housing system needs a major overhaul.
