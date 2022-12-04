Half of Australia's biggest companies have net-zero emissions plans, but climate action may come too late
By Tom Wainwright, System lead - Sustainable Corporates, Monash University
Coral Bravo, Senior Analyst, Climateworks Centre
About half of Australia’s biggest listed companies have plans to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, our new analysis has found.
We assessed the climate change commitments of 187 companies out of 200 listed on the Australian Stock Exchange – the ASX200. Together, these 187 companies produce 32% of Australia’s operational emissions – that is, emissions produced directly from a business’ operations or from the use of its energy products.
The…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, December 4, 2022