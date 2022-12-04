Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

HILDA finds working from home boosts women's job satisfaction more than men's, and that has a downside

By Mark Wooden, Professorial Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Esperanza Vera-Toscano, Senior research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Inga Lass, Academic, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Women are much more likely to feel better about working from home than men, especially mothers. But it is more likely to get them overlooked for promotions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What explained the seismic 2022 federal election? The Australian Election Study has answers
~ Labor retains big lead in Newspoll as Albanese's ratings jump; Victorian election update
~ In Australia and South Africa, construction has started on the biggest radio observatory in Earth's history
~ 'A state of aesthetic pleasure and satisfaction': Pinchgut Opera's Médée demands to be heard
~ Kim Mahood's Wandering with Intent redefines the Australian frontier
~ Loss, decay and bleaching: why sponges may be the ‘canary in the coal mine’ for impacts of marine heatwaves
~ Heather Rose writes with raw beauty about trauma and 'hardcore spiritual work' – so why does it leave me cold?
~ Homeless numbers have jumped since COVID housing efforts ended – and the problem is spreading beyond the big cities
~ How do you fix general practice? More GPs won't be enough. Here's what to do
~ Half of Australia's biggest companies have net-zero emissions plans, but climate action may come too late
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter