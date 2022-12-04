Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pro-choice crowdfunding has surged in the U.S. — but donating that way has risks

By Jeremy Snyder, Professor, Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Share this article
Crowdfunding campaigns are well-intentioned and have done a great deal of good on the abortion rights front, but there are less compromised venues for support available.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Heather Rose writes with raw beauty about trauma and 'hardcore spiritual work' – so why does it leave me cold?
~ Homeless numbers have jumped since COVID housing efforts ended – and the problem is spreading beyond the big cities
~ How do you fix general practice? More GPs won't be enough. Here's what to do
~ Half of Australia's biggest companies have net-zero emissions plans, but climate action may come too late
~ Evangelical Christians are crucial voters in Republican primaries. Would they support DeSantis or Trump?
~ Australian private high school enrolments have jumped 70% since 2012
~ HILDA finds working from home boosts women's job satisfaction more than men's, and that has a downside
~ Indigenous spiritual teaching in schools can foster reconciliation and inclusion
~ Canadian engineers call for change to their private 'iron ring' ceremony steeped in colonialism
~ Why Big Tobacco's attempts to rehabilitate its image are so dangerous
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter