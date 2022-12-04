Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canadian engineers call for change to their private 'iron ring' ceremony steeped in colonialism

By Marcel O'Gorman, Professor of English Language and Literature; University Research Chair & Founding Director, Critical Media Lab, University of Waterloo
Share this article
Engineers say the current ‘iron ring’ ritual is steeped in colonial worldviews and excludes the public from understanding engineers’ ethical obligations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Heather Rose writes with raw beauty about trauma and 'hardcore spiritual work' – so why does it leave me cold?
~ Homeless numbers have jumped since COVID housing efforts ended – and the problem is spreading beyond the big cities
~ How do you fix general practice? More GPs won't be enough. Here's what to do
~ Half of Australia's biggest companies have net-zero emissions plans, but climate action may come too late
~ Evangelical Christians are crucial voters in Republican primaries. Would they support DeSantis or Trump?
~ Australian private high school enrolments have jumped 70% since 2012
~ HILDA finds working from home boosts women's job satisfaction more than men's, and that has a downside
~ Indigenous spiritual teaching in schools can foster reconciliation and inclusion
~ Pro-choice crowdfunding has surged in the U.S. — but donating that way has risks
~ Why Big Tobacco's attempts to rehabilitate its image are so dangerous
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter