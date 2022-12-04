Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hosting the World Cup: what Qatar can learn from South Africa about nation branding

By Brendon Knott, Associate Professor, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Studies show South Africa did a lot right when it hosted the football World Cup. Qatar can do the same if it learns from South Africa.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
