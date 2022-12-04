Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: ICC Reignites Hope for Long-Delayed Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Defaced mural at Central Support Prison in Tarhouna, a facility used by the al-Kaniyat militia during the 2019-2020 conflict to detain, torture, and disappear people. © March 2022, Human Rights Watch (Beirut) – A visit to Libya by the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor has reignited hope for long-delayed justice for the victims of a militia that controlled a town during the 2019-2020 battle for Tripoli, the capital, Human Rights Watch said today. Members of the militia, known as al-Kaniyat, and their affiliates detained, tortured, disappeared, and executed…


© Human Rights Watch -
