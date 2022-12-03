Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, but in Trinidad & Tobago, ‘barriers remain in place’

By Guest Contributor
Share this article
'Hardly a day goes by that we are not reminded of our disadvantaged position in society [...] from access to early intervention, assessments and therapies, to education and everything else.'


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World Cup 2022: either Morocco or Senegal could break the glass ceiling
~ World Cup final 16: African performances mark a definitive moment in football
~ Governments Should Prioritize Mental Health Support
~ Guatemala: Amnesty International demands immediate and unconditional release of prisoner of conscience Virginia Laparra
~ France Should Denounce the Expulsion of Salah Hamouri by Israel
~ Jobs are up! Wages are up! So why am I as an economist so gloomy?
~ High fossil fuel prices mean UK cannot delay transition to low emissions steel
~ Khodanoor Lajaei: Icon for a revolution
~ Cuba: New criminal code is a chilling prospect for 2023 and beyond
~ Historic Moment of First Woman Referee in Men’s World Cup - and in Qatar too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter