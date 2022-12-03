Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Governments Should Prioritize Mental Health Support

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palestinian children participate in a mental health support session at the Beach refugee camp, in Gaza City, on June 9, 2021.  © 2021 Majdi Fathi/AP Photo This December 3, on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, governments should commit to putting rights-based mental health support at the center of their policies, especially those related to crisis responses. Climate crisis, Covid-19, armed conflicts, and other challenges continue to have disproportionate impact on the mental health of older people and people with disabilities. More than two years after…


