Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala: Amnesty International demands immediate and unconditional release of prisoner of conscience Virginia Laparra

By Amnesty International
Former prosecutor Virginia Laparra, who was head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity (FECI) in Quetzaltenango, is a prisoner of conscience who has been unjustly imprisoned for more than nine months because of her work investigating corruption cases in Guatemala, said Amnesty International today. The trial of former prosecutor Laparra is due to begin […] The post Guatemala: Amnesty International demands immediate and unconditional release of prisoner of conscience Virginia Laparra appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
