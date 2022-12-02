Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France Should Denounce the Expulsion of Salah Hamouri by Israel

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Salah Hamouri. © Elsa Lefort Several NGOs call on French president Emmanuel Macron to act immediately against the expulsion of French-Palestinian lawyer Salah Hamouri. The Israeli authorities decided to expel Mr. Hamouri from his native city, Jerusalem, in violation of international law. Salah Hamouri lives in occupied East Jerusalem and is therefore entitled to protection under international humanitarian law, including the fundamental prohibition of expulsion from the occupied territory. On November 29, Israel’s Supreme Court rejected the appeal of French-Palestinian…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
