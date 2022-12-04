Tolerance.ca
Poland: Lawmaker Faces Charges for Pro-Choice Protest

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus, a social activist and politician, reads testimony from a child who was molested by a priest during a protest in Warsaw, October 7, 2018. © 2018 Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images. (Berlin) – Poland’s government should immediately drop charges against a member of parliament who participated in a pro-choice protest and stop targeting reproductive rights activists, Human Rights Watch said today. On November 29, 2022, the Toruń prosecutor’s office charged Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus, a member of the Left (Lewica) party, with…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
