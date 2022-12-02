Tolerance.ca
Jobs are up! Wages are up! So why am I as an economist so gloomy?

By Edouard Wemy, Assistant Professor of Economics, Clark University
Usually when jobs and wages are rising, it’s a good thing, but right now they may signal higher odds of a nasty recession – and Americans aren’t ready for it.The Conversation


