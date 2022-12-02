Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Khodanoor Lajaei: Icon for a revolution

By Hamid Yazdan Panah
Share this article
Khondoor Lajaei rose to fame because of the way he contrasted the happiness and freedom experienced by ordinary Iranians with the grief that many Iranians associate with the government.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jobs are up! Wages are up! So why am I as an economist so gloomy?
~ High fossil fuel prices mean UK cannot delay transition to low emissions steel
~ Cuba: New criminal code is a chilling prospect for 2023 and beyond
~ Historic Moment of First Woman Referee in Men’s World Cup - and in Qatar too
~ What David Hockney's new exhibition can teach us about finding beauty and joy this winter
~ Why you could have 'face-ism' – an extreme tendency to judge people based on their facial features
~ Emmanuel Macron's state visit with Joe Biden: key takeaways as relations warm up after a frosty few months
~ DRC: M23 armed group must stop killing civilians and respect international law
~ New York Mayor Targets Unhoused Communities
~ US Congress Protects Right to Marry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter