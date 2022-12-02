Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba: New criminal code is a chilling prospect for 2023 and beyond

By Amnesty International
Cuba’s new Penal Code, which was approved in May but came into force on 1 December, risks further entrenching long-standing limitations on freedom of expression and assembly and is a chilling prospect for independent journalists, activists, and anyone critical of the authorities, said Amnesty International today. “Over many decades, the Cuban authorities have consistently used […] The post Cuba: New criminal code is a chilling prospect for 2023 and beyond  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
