Human Rights Observatory

Historic Moment of First Woman Referee in Men’s World Cup - and in Qatar too

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pictured are referee Stephanie Frappart, assistant referee Neuza Back, and assistant referee Karen Diaz Medina, alongside Costa Rica's Keylor Navas and Germany's Manuel Neuer with fourth official Said Martinez, before the December 1 2022, Costa Rica-Germany match, Al Khor, Qatar.  © 2022 Molly Darlington/Reuters Yesterday, in a historic first, a woman referee took charge at the Men’s Football World Cup. FIFA is keen to celebrate how French referee Stéphanie Frappart and her assistants, Brazil’s Neuza Back and Mexico’s Karen Díaz, adjudicated the match between Germany…


© Human Rights Watch -
