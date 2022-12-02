Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DRC: M23 armed group must stop killing civilians and respect international law

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International calls on the Mouvement du 23 Mars (M23) armed group to cease targeting civilians following the unlawful killing of dozens of civilians in towns in the east of the country in recent days in indiscriminate attacks and, in some cases, summary killings. Those killed during attacks in and around the communities of Bambo […] The post DRC: M23 armed group must stop killing civilians and respect international law appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
