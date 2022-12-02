Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New York Mayor Targets Unhoused Communities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Residents of an unhoused encampment adjacent to Tompkins Square Park in New York City, NY are arrested on April 6, 2022. © 2022 Karla Ann Cot’/AP Photo This week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that he is empowering police and emergency service providers to forcibly hospitalize unhoused community members they perceive to have a mental health condition, including if they pose no discernible risk to others. This approach is based on false stereotypes and the subjective interpretation of officers untrained in mental health, risking abuse and violent police encounters.…


© Human Rights Watch -
