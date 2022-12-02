Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Energy bills: how much money does turning down the thermostat actually save?

By Jessica Few, Research Fellow in Data Science and End Use Energy Demand, UCL
Tadj Oreszczyn, Professor of Energy and Environment, UCL
The unprecedented rise in energy costs this winter has many people asking how to reduce their bills. In a typical UK home, around 80% of the total energy used in a year goes towards heating space and water, so any change in heating makes a big difference.

The most common advice is to reduce your thermostat temperature. Worryingly (because of climate change) and fortunately (because of the cost of living crisis), the autumn so far has been extremely mild. But temperatures are now beginning to drop. Colleagues and I have therefore looked into our data on home energy use to see how much…The Conversation


